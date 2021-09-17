Exclusive: Sheffield United join Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brentford in keeping tabs on Reading FC star

Sheffield United are keeping tabs on John Swift’s impressive form for Reading FC after a failed attempt to sign the midfielder back in the summer, Football League World understands.

Slavisa Jokanovic is an admirer of the midfielder and, Football League World have been told that, the Blades attempted to sign him back in the summer.

That move never materialised, yet the interest in Swift from Bramall Lane hasn’t gone away.

A source has told Football League World that Sheffield United are continuing to track Swift’s impressive start to the Championship season for Reading.

However, they are not alone, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Brentford also keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old.

Swift has entered the final 12 months of his deal with the Royals and is yet to come to an agreement about extending his stay at The Select Car Leasing Stadium.

That’s one driving factor behind clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder, who has started the Championship season in incredible fashion for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

In only seven appearances, Swift has struck seven goals and also registered three assists, despite an indifferent start to the season for the Royals.

Swift’s fine run of form has intensified since September’s international break with four goals across two games, which includes a hat-trick against Queens Park Rangers and a stunning free-kick in the midweek win over Peterborough United.