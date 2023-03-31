Sheffield United face a battle to keep hold of centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic this summer with Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wolves all keen, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Blades signed the 24-year-old from Malmo in the summer and he has turned heads with a brilliant first season in English football.

Ahmedhodzic has been a regular fixture in Paul Heckingbottom's promotion-chasing side - showcasing his qualities in the final third, with five goals and two assists, as well as defensively.

But it seems his time at Bramall Lane could be short-lived as sources have exclusively informed FLW that the Blades face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

FLW understands that even promotion may not be enough to ensure he remains a United player - with Villa, Leicester, Newcastle, and Wolves are all keen.

As per Transfermarkt, Malmo will be entitled to 13% of any fee that United receive for Ahmedhodzic above the €4.5 million (£3.9m) that they paid for him.

When does Anel Ahmedhodzic's Sheffield United contract expire?

Ahmedhodzic signed a four-year deal when he moved to Bramall Lane in the summer, which means he is under contract with the Blades until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

As a result, the Blades should be able to hold out for a sizeable fee.