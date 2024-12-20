Sheffield United are stepping up their interest in Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Following an extensive saga with many twists and turns, Sheffield United's ongoing takeover by US businessman Steve Rosen's COH Sports Group is now poised to be completed imminently. The deal, which is said to be worth more than £100 million, is sure to offer a big boost for the Blades heading into the January window, as they'll be looking to retain their current position at the top of the table by fine-tuning the squad.

United were busy back in the summer amid a squad exodus and certainly don't need to conduct that style of rebuild in January, but they are intent on getting business done and Morton has been targeted accordingly.

Sheffield United, Chris Wilder's transfer interest in Liverpool FC's Tyler Morton

Sources close to Football League World have informed us that United are stepping up talks to take Morton on loan from Liverpool for the remainder of the campaign as the takeover of the club closes in on completion.

The takeover was always going to be decisive for the Blades' transfer activity next month, but the near-completion of it is only going to aid their ability to strike deals with Premier League clubs.

Football League World understands that Wilder has identified Morton as a target to replace Ollie Arblaster in his midfield, with the young skipper out for the season after sustaining a devastating ACL injury in the Steel City Derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Meanwhile, this development comes after The Star reported that Wilder is looking to use his two remaining loan spots. The 57-year-old signed Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Souttar on loan during the summer.

Liverpool FC's Tyler Morton would be a good signing for Sheffield United, Chris Wilder

It's yet more good news for the Blades, who could benefit from having a deep-lying midfielder of Morton's profile. The 22-year-old, who has made three appearances for Liverpool this season but none in the Premier League, has enjoyed two impressive campaigns at Championship level with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Tyler Morton's career stats by club via FotMob, as of December 20 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2021- Liverpool 12 0 1 2022/23 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 46 0 4 2023/24 Hull City (loan) 41 3 5

He's capable of helping to dictate the tempo in the middle of the park, while his excellent passing range can stretch the pitch and break defensive lines.

Morton was excellent under Liam Rosenior at the MKM Stadium last time out, and the former England youth international could prove the perfect midfield partner alongside the more industrious Vini Souza.

While Sydie Peck has stepped up in the interim, the 20-year-old needs to be carefully managed and the potential addition of Morton would be hugely welcomed amid Arblaster's long-term absence.