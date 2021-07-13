Do Not Sell My Personal Information
AFC Bournemouth

Exclusive: Scott Parker eyes deal for released Crystal Palace player as AFC Bournemouth plans take shape

Published

6 mins ago

on

AFC Bournemouth boss, Scott Parker, has set his sights on signing Scott Dann following his release from Crystal Palace, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World. 

Parker is looking to tinker the squad he’s inherited on the South Coast this summer, after ditching Fulham for Bournemouth and replacing Jonathan Woodgate.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Parker wants to bring Dann to Bournemouth following his release from Crystal Palace. It’s also explained to us that he held an interest in the 34-year-old when he was Fulham manager.

Dann was amongst a list of 22 players released at Selhurst Park earlier this summer, ending the centre-back’s stay of over seven years in South London.

During his time with Palace, Dann made 164 league appearances, as well as featuring on 17 other occasions in the domestic cup competitions.

Prior to that, Dann made over 100 appearances for Blackburn Rovers, as well as featuring for Coventry City and Birmingham City, having progressed through Walsall’s academy.

In the Premier League last season, Dann made 15 appearances and scored one goal, which came in the 4-1 hammering of Leeds United in early November.

Palace finished 14th in the table under Roy Hodgson, who has recently been replaced by Patrick Vieira. The Frenchman is tasked with reshaping the squad at Selhurst Park on the back of that heavy retained list.


