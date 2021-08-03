Exclusive: Scott Parker eyes Chelsea international as AFC Bournemouth reshape continues

AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is interested in bringing Ethan Ampadu to the club from Chelsea, Football League World understands.

Parker has replaced Jonathan Woodgate at the Vitality Stadium this summer and leads Bournemouth into a second successive Championship season on Friday when the Cherries take on West Brom.

What Parker has overseen in the transfer window so far has been limited, with Emiliano Marcondes (free) and Leif Davis (loan), the only new faces added to the Bournemouth squad.

However, the Bournemouth boss has eyes on other targets heading into the final weeks of the summer window this August.

Football League World understand that Parker is keen on bringing Ampadu to the South Coast from Chelsea, in a bid to bolster his options in both defence and midfield.

Ampadu, 20, is capable of playing in both positions and made 25 appearances in the Premier League last season whilst on loan with Sheffield United.

The Welsh international has already managed to make 12 senior appearances for Chelsea, whilst also spending time out on loan with RB Leipzig during the 2019/20 season.

Chelsea picked Ampadu up from Exeter City back in 2017, having progressed through the ranks at St James’ Park like Matt Grimes and Ollie Watkins.

Ampadu is also a Welsh international alongside Bournemouth attacker, David Brooks.

