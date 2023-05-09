January arrivals Jayden Stockley and Jack Marriott have formed "a good combination" at Fleetwood Town in the second half of the season, Scott Brown has exclusively told Football League World.

Fleetwood capped off an impressive 2022/23 campaign by holding League One title chasers Ipswich Town to a 2-2 draw at Highbury, which ensured that Plymouth Argyle were crowned champions.

The Fishermen narrowly avoided relegation last term but secured an admirable 13th-place finish in Brown's first season at the helm.

Scott Brown praises Fleetwood Town January arrivals

The Scottish coach has been aided by some shrewd bits of business - notably the deals for Stockley and Marriott in January.

The former has added three goals and three assists since joining from Charlton Athletic while Marriott finished the season as top scorer with eight goals and three assists despite making the move from Peterborough United late in the winter window.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, courtesy of Sky Bet, Brown reflected on the signings of the duo.

He said: "Jayden’s [Stockley] been great, a big personality in the dressing room. He leads by example, he’s always out in the training field, he works his socks off daily. He sets standards and for me, when you want people coming in, you want people like himself, Josh Vela, Shaun Rooney, Jay Lynch, that have all drove training this season, and have been exceptional for us.

“They’re men, they’re there, they’re in the training session week in, week out, whether they have a little niggle or not, so that’s very important that we have people that are robust, that have got that relentlessness about them as well.

“Jack [Marriott] came in as well in January – Jack’s been a proven goalscorer in the Championship and League One over many years, and he's got a fantastic eye for goal, and him and Jayden are linking up well. It’s been a good combination with the two of them coming in.”