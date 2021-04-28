Exclusive: Sam Allardyce’s stance revealed as West Brom prepare for Championship return

Sam Allardyce would not walk away from West Brom if they are relegated to the Championship, providing he is supported in reshaping the team for a promotion push, a source has exclusively told Football League World.

The former England boss succeeded Slaven Bilic as Albion boss back in December on an 18-month deal, when the team had collected just seven points from 13 matches.

Therefore, keeping Albion in the Premier League was always going to be tough, and Allardyce didn’t enjoy a strong start.

Even though things improved considerably following the arrivals of Okay Yokuşlu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mbaye Diagne in the winter window, a late draw with Aston Villa last time out means the Baggies are nine points from safety with just five games to play.

So, relegation feels inevitable now, but a source has explained to us how the 66-year-old would be willing to remain in the hot-seat if he has help from above.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 They have both won 4+ FA Cups. Yes No

Whether he does get those assurances remains to be seen though, as there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club right now.

Firstly, the three key players brought in during January are only on loan, so they will leave big holes in the squad, whilst the influential Matheus Pereira could be sold.

More importantly, owner Guochuan Lai had been in talks to sell the club to different parties earlier this year, but no developments are expected until it’s certain what division the team are playing in.