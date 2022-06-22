Exclusive: Salford and Newport County in transfer battle for Coventry City player

Soon-to-be released Coventry City defender Josh Pask is on the radar of both Salford City and Newport County this summer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 24-year-old’s time at the Sky Blues is set to come to an end next week following a three-year stint at the club, however he played just 19 times in league action and failed to make a Championship appearance in the 2021-22 campaign.

Pask is now wanted at League Two level, and a return to Newport could be on the horizon, having played 10 matches on loan for the Exiles last season in the fourth tier of English football.

James Rowberry is keen on securing Pask’s signature on a permanent basis, but they face competition from Salford and the Class of 92.

New head coach Neil Wood wants to bolster his back-line at the Peninsula Stadium and has identified Pask as a potential target this summer on a free transfer.