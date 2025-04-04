A peculiar record was broken in the Championship in midweek, as Ryan Nyambe set an unwanted league-high in Derby County's 2-0 win over Preston North End.

Nyambe played in his 202nd Championship match and, with him unable to score a first senior career goal, now holds the record for the most outfield appearances without ever scoring a goal in the second tier.

After joining Derby last season and helping them to promotion out of League One, he was able to add to an already impressive number of second-tier appearances this season which he racked up playing for Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

Nyambe will likely have to wait for a chance to increase that number or grab a goal himself, however, as he was forced off with a hamstring injury four minutes into the game against Preston.

The Namibian also missed over three months earlier this season with a knee injury, and will probably be more frustrated that he was unable to play a major part in the Rams' fourth straight win than he will be at the record.

And, given Ryan Nyambe's sole focus on defence during his career, former West Brom and Wolves striker and current EFL pundit, Don Goodman, feels that the breaking of the record was bound to happen.

Don Goodman not surprised at Ryan Nyambe breaking an unwanted record

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, EFL pundit Don Goodman believes that Ryan Nyambe's almost non-existent stats going forward mean that goals are unlikely to come. However, he credits Nyambe's defensive effort, which has allowed him to make over 200 appearances in the Championship.

"It's an incredible stat, isn't it? 202 appearances without scoring a goal. But you look at his stats for this season, and he hasn't even had a shot - so that would explain it!

Ryan Nyambe's Championship stats this season, per Fotmob Goals 0 Shots 0 Tackles won % 67.9% Ariel duals won % 51.7% Times dribbled past 5

"Look, his strength isn't in the forward areas, it lies in being a dependable, solid defender who wins a lot of tackles, wins a lot of duals and isn't dribbled past too often.

"That's why he's played that amount of football, let alone not scored [so] I personally don't think it'll be one that'll bother him too much."

Ryan Nyambe's unlucky injury record will frustrate him more than goalscoring record

With only one month remaining of the season, any moderately serious injury could see the end of the campaign for any player.

If Nyambe's hamstring injury forces him out for the rest of the season, it'll be another season where the 27-year-old has played under 20 league games, something which never happened before he joined Derby County.

The Namibian international missed the final two months of 2023/24 with a thigh injury, and a knee injury kept him out for three months earlier this season.

Therefore, it's likely that the versatile defender is more frustrated about possibly missing yet another end-of-season run-in and one this season where his Championship experience in defence, rather than by putting the ball in the back of the net, could be crucial.