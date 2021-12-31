Exclusive: Ryan Lowe eyeing reunion with Plymouth man at Preston North End in January

Preston North End’s new manager Ryan Lowe could be set to raid his former club Plymouth Argyle for striker Ryan Hardie in the January transfer window, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Lowe made the switch from the Pilgrims to North End earlier in December and is looking to make some fresh additions to his squad next month.

And he’s eyeing up 24-year-old Hardie as one of his first targets, with new strikers high on the agenda at Deepdale.

Hardie was a Lowe signing at Home Park in January 2020, initially joining on loan from Blackpool before making the move permanent earlier this year.

Before the current campaign, the Scottish striker had scored 12 goals in 46 league outings for the Devon-based club, but he’s taken his form to new heights in 2021-22 with nine goals in 23 League One matches, with three assists to add to that tally as well.

Lowe is said to ‘love’ Hardie but any move for the ex-Rangers man would likely cost North End a significant fee with the forward on a contract until the summer of 2023 at Home Park.