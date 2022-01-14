Exclusive: Rotherham United leading chase for Morecambe striker

Rotherham United are leading the chase for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton and there is growing optimism that a deal will happen, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Stockton fired the Shrimps to a surprise promotion last season and has been in fantastic form since arriving in League One – scoring 18 goals in all competitions this term.

His eye-catching form has turned heads at the New York Stadium and Football League World can exclusively reveal that Rotherham are leading the chase for the Morecambe striker.

It is understood that there is building optimism that a move to the Millers will happen.

The striker’s contract is set to run until 2023 and previous reports have indicated that Morecambe will ask for a fee in the region of £500,000 this month.

Paul Warne could be set to lose one of his strikers this month after Freddie Ladapo handed in a transfer request and he may view Stockton as a replacement.

Losing their talisman would be a hammer blow to the Shrimps’ hopes of extending their stay in League One beyond just one season, with Stephen Robinson’s side currently in the relegation zone.

Rotherham, meanwhile, are top of the table as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.