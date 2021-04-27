Exclusive: Rob Lee makes Nigel Adkins claim as Charlton Athletic challenge for play-offs

Rob Lee has been impressed with Charlton’s organisation under Nigel Adkins so far and says that the current Addicks boss is tactically very good, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Addicks have got their play-off destiny in their hands and if they win all their remaining games in Sky Bet League One they will finish in the top six and have the chance of an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, that is what Nigel Adkins will be aiming to do with him seeing some decent results recorded so far in charge after taking over from Lee Bowyer.

Rob Lee has been impressed with what he has seen, too, and says that Charlton are looking well-organised at the moment.

Speaking to Football League World, he said:

“I think sometimes a different voice comes in and he probably manages totally different to Lee Bowyer in the way that he wants to play.

“He did an unbelievable job at Southampton years ago and took them all the way through the leagues.

“He’s known as being a very astute and tactical sort of guy and he’s got his team organised. There are no frills about them and they don’t let many goals in and you’ve got half a chance of winning games if you don’t let goals in, as long as you’ve got people that can score.”

Charlton have earned three clean sheets under Adkins so far whilst they’ve also recorded good wins against the likes of Doncaster, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle.

The big matches keep on coming, though, with Crewe Alexandra up next this evening in the third tier – a chance for the Addicks to get back into the top six with a win – before a trip to Accrington this weekend as we enter the final month of the season.