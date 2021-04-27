Exclusive: Rob Lee issues honest thoughts on Nigel Adkins following ‘surprise’ Charlton Athletic appointment

Rob Lee has given credit to Nigel Adkins for the job he has done since taking over at Charlton Athletic in March.



Adkins was appointed as Charlton’s new manager following Lee Bowyer’s decision to leave the Valley for Birmingham City in March.

The 56-year-old had been without a job since leaving Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season following the expiration of his contract at the KCOM Stadium.

Adkins has since won three out of six games in charge of Charlton, losing only once and seeing his side climb to within two points of the play-offs with a game in hand.

Rob Lee, who made over 300 appearances for the Addicks during his nine-year stay at the Valley between 1983 and 1992, has commended Adkins for the job he has done thus far.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “He’s done really well.

“It was a bit of a surprise appointment because Lee Bowyer was doing a really good job, but he obviously left because he thought Birmingham was a better proposition for him.

“Nigel Adkins came out of nowhere really – he hadn’t been at anywhere since Hull which was a couple of years ago now.

“He seems to be an astute guy, he gets his teams organised. He seems to have them very well organised, they don’t let many goals in and they have players who can score goals. If you don’t let many in, then you have got half a chance of being successful.

“He’s done a really good job.”