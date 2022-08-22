Exclusive: Reading, Swansea and Sunderland make enquiries for Stoke City man

Out-of-favour Stoke City defender Morgan Fox has been the subject of transfer enquiries from Championship trio Reading, Swansea City and Sunderland, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 28-year-old has 199 matches of second tier experience to his name over the years for Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and the Potters, but he has only played 30 times for Stoke in the last two years in the league.

Players such as Connor Taylor and Aden Flint have leapfrogged the Welshman in the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium, and a number of Stoke’s divisional rivals are looking to hand him more regular game-time in the 2022-23 season.

A natural left-back, Fox is also comfortable with playing on the left-hand side of a back three, with all three of the aforementioned clubs that have enquired about his availability using that particular system in recent weeks.

Fox has one year remaining on his contract at Stoke, and it looks as though he could be on the move should Stoke allow him the opportunity to depart and let him find his minutes elsewhere.