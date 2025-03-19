Play-off chasing League One outfit Reading FC are stepping up their interest in Maidenhead United hot-shot Reece Smith ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Royals are just two points off the top six spots in the third tier of English football, and whilst head coach Noel Hunt's focus will firmly be on the pitch, scouting and transfer work is still being done away from it ahead of 2025-26.

And a player from a fellow Berkshire club has emerged on Reading's radar ahead of the summer in what could be a potential bargain deal.

Reading FC keeping tabs on Maidenhead United forward Reece Smith

FLW has been told that Reading are eyeing up a move for Maidenhead attacker Reece Smith, who has been one of the star players for the National League outfit this season.

The 22-year-old, who mainly operates from the left wing but also features for Alan Devonshire's side in a central attacking midfield role, has been one of the Magpies' shining lights this season, registering six goals and five assists in all competitions as they battle to stay in the fifth tier of English football.

Smith, who came through the Maidenhead academy ranks, is out of contract come the end of the season at York Road, and Reading are now planning on stepping up their interest in the creative winger/midfielder, in what would be a cheap potential raid of their Berkshire counterparts.

Maidenhead banked £4 million last summer from Wolves defender Max Kilman's move to West Ham thanks to a sell-on clause put in his £40,000 switch to Molineux back in 2018, but despite their new-found finances, they could be powerless to stop Smith moving on into the EFL.

Reading FC's latest takeover situation amid registration ban

It has been a tough few years for Reading despite their current positive on-pitch form, with the actions of owner Dai Yongge continuing to grab the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Chinese businessman is looking to sell the club and has been for some time, with exclusivity talks taking place currently with an unnamed party - an update on February 24 suggested that a quick completion is expected, although nearly a month has passed with no news.

In October 2024, Reading were placed under an EFL registration embargo due to the late filing of their club accounts - an embargo that they are still under - and that has limited their transfer movement, although they were permitted to add Billy Bodin on loan from Burton Albion in the mid-season transfer window, as well as free agent Tom Carroll earlier in March.

With a takeover on the horizon though, Reading may have their embargo lifted before the summer transfer window opens, and that will be a significant hurdle cleared if they want to attempt to add Smith to their squad.