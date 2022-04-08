Exclusive: Reading FC, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United & Plymouth Argyle consider move for 8-goal ace

Leyton Orient are facing up to losing Ruel Sotiriou in the summer as his contract runs down, with it Football League World’s understanding that Reading FC join a host of League One sides in garnering an interest in the forward.

Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle are also considering a summer move for the forward ahead of him becoming a free agent prior to 2022/23.

Sotiriou has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 29 League Two appearances this season for Leyton Orient, impressing as he continues to build on his first-team emergence in the fourth-tier.

However, the 21-year-old is out of contract heading into the summer and there’s serious doubt now over his future.

Football League World sources have confirmed that a host of clubs have been monitoring Sotiriou, with the possibility of an Orient exit growing.

Reading, who look a strong bet for staying in the Championship now, are one club considering a summer move.

As are League One trio, Charlton, Oxford and Plymouth, with the latter two still still in pursuit of the play-offs and, therefore, a potential step up into the second-tier.

Quiz: Did Leyton Orient sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Darren Pratley? Fee Free