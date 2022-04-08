Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Exclusive: Reading FC, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United & Plymouth Argyle consider move for 8-goal ace

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Leyton Orient are facing up to losing Ruel Sotiriou in the summer as his contract runs down, with it Football League World’s understanding that Reading FC join a host of League One sides in garnering an interest in the forward. 

Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle are also considering a summer move for the forward ahead of him becoming a free agent prior to 2022/23.

Sotiriou has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 29 League Two appearances this season for Leyton Orient, impressing as he continues to build on his first-team emergence in the fourth-tier.

However, the 21-year-old is out of contract heading into the summer and there’s serious doubt now over his future.

Football League World sources have confirmed that a host of clubs have been monitoring Sotiriou, with the possibility of an Orient exit growing.

Reading, who look a strong bet for staying in the Championship now, are one club considering a summer move.

As are League One trio, Charlton, Oxford and Plymouth, with the latter two still still in pursuit of the play-offs and, therefore, a potential step up into the second-tier.

Quiz: Did Leyton Orient sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26

Darren Pratley?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Exclusive: Reading FC, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United & Plymouth Argyle consider move for 8-goal ace

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: