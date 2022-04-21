Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exclusive: Rangers showing interest in Stoke City player as West Ham, Burnley and Brentford continue to linger

Stoke City are planning to open contract talks with Jacob Brown in a bid to keep him at the bet365 Stadium, although it’s Football League World’s understanding that Rangers are joining a host of Premier League clubs in showing an interest in the EFL forward. 

Brown has scored 12 goals and registered four assists for the Potters this season in the Championship, impressing under Michael O’Neill despite his side eventually falling away to mid-table.

There is over 12 months left on Brown’s contract with the Potters, with Football League World told that Stoke are planning to battle to keep the 24-year-old around and try to tie him to new terms.

Nevertheless, Rangers are interested in a potential swoop for the Scotland international, whilst West Ham, Brentford and Burnley are all current Premier League clubs holding a lingering interest.

It’s been explained to Football League World that whilst Stoke want to retain Brown and plan to offer him an extension on his contract, a tempting offer might be hard to turn down.

Brown scored the winning goal for Stoke on Monday as they dealt Blackburn Rovers’ play-off hopes a blow, striking on four minutes to seal a 1-0 win.

