Exclusive: Rangers plot to replicate Celtic swoop for 13-goal MK Dons ace as Norwich City and Burnley circle

MK Dons are fielding fresh Old Firm interest in their players, with Football League World understanding that Rangers have joined the race to sign Scott Twine.

Celtic swooped to sign Matt O’Riley from MK last month during the January transfer window, with the midfielder already having a creative impact in Scotland.

Twine has been left to carry the burden in League One for Liam Manning, but he isn’t without his admirers between transfer windows.

Sources have explained to Football League World that Rangers are the latest club to show an interest in the midfielder after seeing fierce rivals make the move for O’Riley in January.

Twine has scored 13 goals in League One this season, whilst also registering eight assists for promotion-chasing MK.

The form of the 22-year-old has helped Manning’s side to third in the division, with a weekend win over Lincoln City pushing MK Dons into third.

Rangers aren’t alone in fielding an interest in the League One ace, though, with Premier League and Championship sides keen on Twine.

Football League World understands that the Premier League interest comes from Norwich City and Burnley – two sides looking to fight off the threat of relegation back into the Championship.

