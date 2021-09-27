Exclusive: Rangers interest emerges in 6-goal EFL ace

Harrogate Town forward, Luke Armstrong, is on the radar of Rangers amongst other clubs, Football League World understand.

Armstrong, 25, has enjoyed a fine start to life as a Harrogate player and already has six League Two goals to his name in the 2021/22 campaign.

Football League World understand that the form of the forward isn’t going unnoticed, with Rangers amongst the club keeping tabs on Armstrong.

They are not alone in doing so, though, with Championship sides also keen, as well as clubs in Holland and Belgium. The identity of those haven’t been disclosed to us.

However, Harrogate’s stance when it comes to Armstrong is a firm one. He’s been key to their fast start to the season and the reason why they are mixing it at the top of League Two at this stage.

It’s been explained to Football League World that Harrogate do not need to sell Armstrong from a financial point of view and will battle hard to retain his service if any club make a move.

Armstrong only arrived at Harrogate back in the summer, signing a permanent deal with the Yorkshire side from Salford City.

Simon Weaver was attracted to Armstrong after a fine loan spell last season with Hartlepool, where the forward’s goals contributed to their promotion back into the EFL.

He struck 15 times in 31 matches for Pools.

