Exclusive: Rangers eyeing QPR transfer raid to set up Mick Beale reunion but face obstacle

Rangers are interested in QPR striker Lyndon Dykes but new head coach Neil Critchley is a big fan of the Scottish striker and does not want to see him leave the Championship club, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Mick Beale swapped Loftus Road for Ibrox under controversial circumstances earlier this month and it seems the Scottish club are now keen to reunite him with one of his former players.

According to FLW sources, Rangers are interested in Dykes, who scored six goals in 21 games under their new boss before his move north of the border.

The 27-year-old has an impressive record at SPFL level – having scored 14 times and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances for Livingston.

However, FLW understands that Critchley, who was appointed as Beale’s permanent replacement on Sunday, is a big fan of the powerful forward and would not want to lose him.

The R’s paid £2 million to sign Dykes from Livingston in August 2019 and the striker still has more than 18 months left on his initial contract at Loftus Road.

The Scotland international has been linked with Rangers in the past and backed Beale to succeed at Ibrox in a recent interview.

Critchley’s first game in charge of the west Londoners will come on Saturday when they face Preston North End at Deepdale.