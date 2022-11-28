Exclusive: Rangers and Celtic waiting in the wings as Sunderland/Ross Stewart impasse continues

Sunderland are ready to sell Celtic and Rangers target Ross Stewart in the January transfer window if he does not sign a new contract after lucrative terms were offered to him, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 26-year-old fired the Black Cats to promotion last term and made a fast start to life in the Championship, scoring five times and providing three assists in seven games, before picking up an injury that has kept him sidelined since September.

Stewart’s deal at the Stadium of Light only runs until the summer and he is now just a month away from being able to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside England, which would mean he walks away for nothing in the summer.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Sunderland are ready to cash in on the striker in the January if he does not sign a new contract amid ongoing interest from Celtic and Rangers.

FLW understands that the North East club have made him a lucrative offer that would make him the highest-paid player in the squad but as yet, the deal remains unsigned.

Stewart joined from Ross County for just £450,000 in January 2021 and has contributed to 42 goals (34 goals, eight assists) in 72 appearances since.

He is expected to be fit for Sunderland’s game against Millwall on Saturday, which comes a week before the full Championship schedule restarts after the international break.