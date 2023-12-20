Marti Cifuentes' QPR playing style suits Ilias Chair "to perfection" while Chris Willock's return to form under the new boss is "very important", the Morocco international has told Football League World in an exclusive interview.

Cifuentes was appointed as Gareth Ainsworth's replacement in late October and has breathed new life into the R's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship this term.

10 points from their last five games has moved the West Londoners to within two points of safety, but there is still a long, long way to go while Sheffield Wednesday are on the up as well.

If the R's are to survive this season, Chair is likely to play a pivotal role. The 26-year-old has looked back to his best under Cifuentes - scoring twice and providing two assists since he took charge.

Marti Cifuentes has "been great for me"

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the R's playmaker reflected on the impact that the Spanish coach was having at Loftus Road.

He said: "The manager gives me great insight into what I have to do, where I have to position myself, and stuff like that. He helps me a lot. We talk every day. He’s been great for me so far.

“It's very important for me to get the ball in areas where I can affect the game. Obviously, with Gareth, we played a different style and that style might not have suited me the best, but I still gave my all for him.

“The style that this manager wants me to play suits me to perfection and I'm enjoying every single day. I'm enjoying coming to work every single day. Everything, even the negatives, even the loss that we had against Norwich City. You could see the positives in our side, in the chances we were creating. To play like that at Norwich’s home ground is very progressive.

“It’s been going well so far but the most important thing is that I keep my feet on the ground and keep going because we’re still in a relegation scrap at the moment.”

Gareth Ainsworth is "a very, very great human being"

Things turned sour for Cifuentes' predecessor in W12. Ainsworth, a club legend from his playing days, was brought in late last season to help the club avoid relegation.

He was narrowly able to do so, but supporters were not convinced he was the right coach to take their club forward. When results and performances did not improve in the new campaign, their patience wore thin and many were calling for him to go months before the plug was pulled in October.

Pressed on Ainsworth's ill-fated spell in charge, Chair said: “I respect him a lot. I think Gareth is a very, very great human being. One thing we will know about Gareth is that he gives his all, he will always give his all. We as players appreciated that.

“Of course, it didn't work out but it is not only him, it’s down to the players as well. Now it's really time for us to focus on other things. I think there's been a lot of talk about what we couldn’t do under Gareth but we have to focus on what’s in front of us now.

“In front of us are a lot games - we will need everyone, we will need every single supporter on our side. That’s what we have to be focussed on now. We can’t be distracted by anything or anyone else.”

Chris Willock is "one of my best mates"

One of the most obvious changes that Cifuentes has made has been to bring Willock back into the fold. The winger found himself out of favour under Ainsworth but has returned to the starting XI and is playing with plenty of confidence again - bagging three goals and an assist in his last five games.

“It's very important," said Chair. “We all know what Chris brings to our team. He's an unbelievable player and has great quality. Seeing him play with confidence and play with a smile, it’s a joy. That’s something that we definitely need.

“Chris Willock is one of my best mates. We get on really well on the pitch and off the pitch. That’s very important.

“Once you get on off the pitch, you can talk to each other differently. You can understand each other better on the pitch.

“Since day one, since he came in, we’ve understood each other because of the football IQ. Football is played with the brain, not anything else, and he’s got a great football IQ. We understand each other very, very well and hopefully, we can keep going like that because we’re both needed.”

As Chair made clear, however, QPR's survival hopes are about far more than just 'Illy and Willy' - as the Loftus Road faithful have nicknamed them.

“We need everyone. It’s not only about me or Chris Willock or anyone else. It’s about the whole squad and the whole building. It’s not only about the players, it’s about the staff members and everyone who works for the club. Everyone needs to be in line, going in one direction.

"That’s where the gaffer has been setting great standards. He’s been really hard on it.”