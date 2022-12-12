Exclusive: QPR’s George Thomas on frustration under Mick Beale and plans to break through under Neil Critchley

QPR midfielder George Thomas has admitted he was frustrated by a lack of playing time under Mick Beale but is determined to work hard to force his way into the thoughts of new boss Neil Critchley, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Championship club announced on Sunday evening that Critchley had been appointed as their new head coach and the replacement for Beale after his controversial move to Rangers – confirming the news first broken by FLW last week.

The 42-year-old took charge at Loftus Road in the summer and has had the R’s battling for a top six place in 2022/23 but with the likes of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Tim Iroegbunam, and, more recently, Taylor Richards flourishing, opportunities have been limited for Thomas.

He played less than 200 minutes of football during Beale’s tenure and, speaking exclusively to FLW after completing CopyBet’s Multi-Sport Challenge, has admitted that it was a frustrating period but also highlighted the positives of battling for a place against such talented players.

He said: “Obviously, it’s been frustrating because of course you want to play but you’ve also got to look at it sometimes in the way that the team was doing really well and the players in my position were top quality players.

“Training with them is only going to make you better but I’m at the stage when I feel like I’m pushing them. See what happens. It’s a good team, it’s a good squad, and they’re good lads as well so it’s a good place to be. I just need to keep grinding and see what happens.”

Thomas made his first Championship start of the season yesterday as interim boss Paul Hall named him in the XI against Burnley.

The 25-year-old was replaced at halftime during the 3-0 defeat to the Clarets but his involvement was a step in the right direction and he can now focus his attention on forcing his way into the thoughts of the new head coach.

Speaking exclusively to FLW prior to the appointment of Critchley, Thomas outlined his approach to trying to impress whoever was appointed as Beale’s replacement.

“We’ll see what happens,” he said. “All I can do is keep training well and keep trying to do the right things.

“I want to force my way back into the team but that’s up to whoever is in charge to make that decision. All I can do is keep grinding, keep working hard and see where that takes me.”

Thomas started on the right wing on Sunday, with Ilias Chair still at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco, but is comfortable in midfield as well, which should help him win favour under Critchley.

He said: “I like to think of myself as quite a versatile player. I can play a few positions but I like trying to get forward to get in the box and create things so wherever I can do that in the team and where I can help the team out, I’d do that.

“If I’m needed to play a wider role, I’ll play a wider role but whatever I can do to get in the team.”

The R’s first game under their new boss will come on Saturday as they travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End.

