Exclusive: QPR midfielder delivers verdict on season so far

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Dom Ball has delivered his verdict on the team’s season so far.

The R’s currently sit 13th in the Championship table and after a run of six matches unbeaten, they have moved to within six points of the playoff places.

Mark Warburton took over at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the summer and despite having no money to spend, he has developed a team capable of impressing on their day.

“If you look from the start of the season when it was expected that we would be fighting a relegation battle, I do feel as a team we definitely could be in the top half,” Ball told Football League World in an exclusive interview.

“If you look at the position we are in now, we are just six points of the playoffs, unbeaten in six games and we are getting the best out of the team.

“With 14 new players coming in during the summer that takes time and we are all starting to understand each other a bit better.”

Ball has made 22 appearances so far this season in central midfield, 21 of which have come from the start.