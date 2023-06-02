QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is likely to be sold this summer after failing to agree terms over a new contract, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Scottish forward has scored 29 times across three seasons at Loftus Road after joining in a multi-million-pound deal from Livingston in August 2020.

When is Lyndon Dykes out of contract at QPR?

Dykes signed a four-year deal with the R's when he arrived in W12, which means it expires in the summer of 2024.

With the 27-year-old set to enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer, there has been speculation about whether he could leave the club.

QPR likely to sell Lyndon Dykes

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that Dykes has failed to agree terms with the West London club over a new contract.

FLW understands that as a result, the R's are likely to sell the Scotland international this summer.

The funds generated from the sale of the forward could help Gareth Ainsworth as he looks to rebuild the squad in the upcoming window after narrowly avoiding relegation in 2022/23.

Who could be interested in Lyndon Dykes?

Reports last month suggested that Rangers were keen on Dykes - with Mick Beale interested in reuniting with the target man at Ibrox.

As previously revealed by FLW, Blackburn Rovers showed an interest in the Scot as a potential Ben Brereton Diaz replacement last summer and were not the only side keen on him at that time.