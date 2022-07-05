Exclusive: QPR join Reading FC in transfer battle for 88-cap international

Experienced striker Shane Long is attracting interest from both Queens Park Rangers and former club Reading following his departure from Southampton, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 35-year-old’s eight-year stint at the Saints came to an end in the past week, with the 88-cap Republic of Ireland international’s contract not being renewed.

Long scored 28 times in 198 Premier League appearances for the south coast club, but is now looking for a new challenge.

He has already been linked with a return to the Royals – who signed him from Cork City in 2005 – and he went on to score 54 times in all competitions before joining West Bromwich Albion.

Long is believed to be keeping fit ahead of a potential summer transfer deal being finalised, but Reading could have a fight on their hands from divisional rivals QPR.

Michael Beale is in need of strengthening his attacking options following the departures of both Charlie Austin and Andre Gray, and has identified Long as a potential option to bring in at Loftus Road.