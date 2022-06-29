Exclusive: QPR eyeing up Millwall transfer raid for 23-year-old

Queens Park Rangers are plotting to raid their Championship and London rivals Millwall for right-back Danny McNamara, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Hoops have ushered in a new era at Loftus Road this summer, with Michael Beale replacing Mark Warburton in the dugout ahead of the 2022-23 season.

And he’s looking to add to his options on the right-hand side of the pitch by eyeing up McNamara, who made quite an impact at The Den last season.

Having spent years out on loan in non-league, League Two and the Scottish Premiership, McNamara was handed his Lions debut by Gary Rowett in January 2021, and has since 53 times in the Championship – 37 of those coming in the 2021-22 campaign.

Utilised as a wing-back by Rowett, McNamara also scored twice last season in the second tier as he became first-choice in his position, and he has no immediate challengers in the Millwall squad for the role.

The R’s though are keen on trying to acquire him this summer, although it could prove a tough ask due to his importance in Rowett’s plans.