Exclusive: QPR eyeing up loan move for Fulham man

Queens Park Rangers are keen on striking a loan deal for midfielder Josh Onomah from London rivals Fulham, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

However, the Hoops face competition from other unnamed Championship rivals for the services of the 25-year-old, who hasn’t been in any of Fulham’s Premier League matchday squads so far this season.

Onomah has been a Fulham player since 2019, having made the switch from Tottenham Hotspur, and has played 74 times in all competitions for the Cottagers in his time at the club.

He featured in 20 matches under Marco Silva last season in the second tier of English football, however just nine of those were from the start as other players were favoured over him.

Now, Onomah appears to be out of favour at Craven Cottage and has been pushed down the pecking order due to the arrivals of Joao Palhinha and Andreas Pereira, and QPR want to offer him regular game-time.

They may not win the battle for Onomah’s signature though with just two days left of the transfer window despite their interest, with other outfits looking into a move as well.