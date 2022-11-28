Exclusive: QPR eye Championship boss as Mick Beale replacement and can afford compensation

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is one of the names on QPR‘s list of potential replacements for Rangers-bound Mick Beale, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Beale spent three years at Ibrox as Steven Gerrard’s assistant coach but is set to leave the Championship club and return to Glasgow following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Reports this morning have indicated that the 42-year-old’s appointment could be announced today while it seems the search is already underway for his replacement.

FLW understands that Robins is one of the names the R’s list of potential candidates.

The Sky Blues boss signed a new contract at Coventry in May but the Loftus Road outfit have done work on his compensation and can afford it – partly as they’re set to get a sizable compensation for Beale due to a clause in his contract.

Robins has done an impressive job on a tight budget at the Midlands club, taking them from League Two to the Championship, and is seen as someone that fits the R’s system.

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is another name that has been linked with replacing Beale in W12.