This summer, there are plenty of free agents on the market for Championship and top-end League One clubs to make a play for to bolster their squads, and one of those angling for a new team is Sean Clare.

The versatile right-back is out of contract with the Addicks this summer and, for a 26-year-old, he's been well travelled, having started his career with Sheffield Wednesday and going out on loan deals to the likes of Bury, Accrington Stanley and Gillingham before getting a brief chance with the Owls.

Clare moved north of the border in 2018 to sign for Scottish Premiership side Hearts, spending two years there before heading back to England to sign for Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

And after just one season with the U's, in which half was spent on loan at Burton Albion, he was snapped up by Charlton two years ago to boost their squad, and he's ended up playing pretty regularly for them over that time.

What is Sean Clare's situation at Charlton Athletic?

Clare signed for Charlton in the summer of 2021 with the Addicks paying a fee to Oxford, but with his contract coming to an end this summer he has been let go of by the Londoners.

That is despite playing 40 times for Charlton in League One in the 2022-23 season, where he was a starting right-back under both Ben Garner and then his replacement Dean Holden.

Holden has opted not to keep Clare though, and he will move on to another club - and there's plenty of interest in his services.

Who is interested in Sean Clare?

Football League World has been exclusively informed that there is plenty of interest in Clare this summer from both the Championship and League One.

Charlton's third tier rivals Derby County are interested in bringing the 26-year-old to Pride Park, whilst in the Championship both Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City - despite not having a manager currently due to the departure of Sabri Lamouchi - are also watching Clare's situation closely.

The Championship is a level that Clare has only played five matches in during the early stages of career when at Sheffield Wednesday, making his Owls debut in the Steel City derby against Sheffield United in January 2018 at the age of 21.

Therefore, it would be somewhat of a step-up for him if he were to make the move to the Championship this summer, but his versatility by being able to play all across defence and also in midfield and as a wing-back could be incredibly useful.