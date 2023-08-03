Highlights QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has praised Lee Hoos and Gavin Ward for their help in getting a deal for Asmir Begovic over the line.

Ainsworth has admitted that the Bosnian is one of the biggest names he has ever signed.

He also believes the 36-year-old will fit in well with the culture he is trying to create at Loftus Road.

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has credited CEO Lee Hoos and goalkeeping coach Gavin Ward for their roles in getting a deal over the line for Asmir Begovic, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The 36-year-old arrived at Loftus Road in mid-July, joining the club on a one-year deal to secure a short-term stay in the English capital.

Begovic is already accustomed to life in West London, having spent two years at Chelsea between 2015 and 2017.

He looks set to play a much more vital role under Ainsworth than he did at Stamford Bridge though, with the experienced stopper coming in to replace former number one Seny Dieng who has secured a move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Who were competing with QPR for the signature of Asmir Begovic?

The R's weren't the only side in this race for the experienced keeper, with Premier League clubs Luton Town and Nottingham Forest also believed to have taken an interest in the ex-AFC Bournemouth man.

At the time of their interest, Forest hadn't replaced Dean Henderson and the Hatters were in desperate need of a new stopper with Ethan Horvath returning to The City Ground following the end of his stay at Kenilworth Road.

But QPR also required a new keeper to arrive with Dieng moving to the Riverside, having previously been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Loftus Road when he wasn't injured.

When he did sustain an injury during the 2021/22 campaign, the R's struggled in the goalkeeping department and even had to call on the very inexperienced Murphy Mahoney at one point.

Who at QPR played a key role in getting a deal for Asmir Begovic over the line?

Although Ainsworth will have played his own part in getting this deal sorted as QPR's boss, he also thanked two other key figures in the capital for their assistance.

The 50-year-old also went on to explain why Begovic is the right fit for his team, telling FLW: "I have to credit Lee Hoos, our CEO and Gavin Ward, our goalkeeping coach, for both being instrumental in the deal, getting him over the line.

"For me personally, [he's] one of the biggest names I've ever signed without a shadow of a doubt.

"He comes with a humility that fits right in with the culture I want to have here.

"So yeah, big signing, hopefully the first of two or three leaders and experienced players I can add to what is a brilliant, brilliant young group of players."

Is Asmir Begovic the right fit for QPR?

Judging from Ainsworth's comments, he certainly seems like a good fit for QPR and you would back him to be a real leader considering the experience he has under his belt.

You also have to admire the calibre of teams he has played at.

Stoke City were a midtable Premier League side when he was there, Chelsea are a world-class outfit, AC Milan are a household name and Everton are also a big club, even if they haven't been very successful in recent years.

He will have trained with some top professionals who have made major sacrifices to make it at the top level, so he could be a demanding figure at Loftus Road as someone who could potentially help to raise standards following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

The 36-year-old should also make a good impact on the pitch next year, so as long as his contract is sensible, this signing seems like a no-brainer.

