Exclusive: Pundit’s hopes of seeing Sheffield Wednesday partnership flourish continue to hang in the balance

Sheffield Wednesday have been urged to tie Osaze Urhoghide down to fresh terms at Hillsborough, with Jon Newsome believing he and Dominic Iorfa have the makings of a standout partnership in League One.

Darren Moore has the task of reshaping his Wednesday squad over the summer following relegation, with a number of senior players already moving on.

The Owls’ retained list also revealed that Urhoghide had been offered terms to stay at Sheffield Wednesday, but as yet nothing was agreed for the 20-year-old to remain at the club beyond the end of the summer.

In the eyes of former Wednesday defender, Newsome, Urhoghide is a player that would thrive in League One playing regularly for Wednesday, particularly if Moore can get him alongside the improving and more established figure of Iorfa.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “It would do him (Urhoghide) the world of good playing in League One, getting a real run of games under his belt.

“The other player that people outside of Sheffield Wednesday have probably forgotten about is Dominic Iorfa. He was one of the players that the club missed the most last year.

“He’s developed into a really good centre-back: tall, physical, pace.

“If you could have Urhoghide and Iorfa in your backline, I don’t think you’d be going far wrong. I really like both of them.”

Urhoghide and Iorfa have been paired together in the Wednesday defence on just four occasions since the former’s debut in the FA Cup win over Brighton in early 2020. They combined to steer the Owls to a win at the AMEX Stadium and then at Elland Road.

The other two occasions the defenders started alongside each other was in a 5-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers and a 3-0 loss against Reading, with Urhoghide sent off against the Royals.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 20 Jacob Murphy? Yes No

However, the longer the wait goes on to tie Urhoghide down, the more unlikely it looks that Wednesday will get an agreement in place for him to stay.

Football League World learnt last week that it was looking likely that Urhoghide would depart, with Watford and Cardiff City keen to offer him opportunities elsewhere.

There is also interest from abroad in the versatile defender, who has made a total of 21 senior appearances for Wednesday since arriving from AFC Wimbledon back in 2019.