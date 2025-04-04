Former footballer and current Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has praised QPR defender Jimmy Dunne for the standout season that he is having for the Hoops, and he believes that the club will have to prove their ambition in the transfer market to the 27-year-old to persuade him to stay with his contract due to expire in June.

Dunne is into his fourth season at Loftus Road after a 2021 move from Burnley, and has emerged as one of Marti Cifuentes' most important and consistent players over the last 18 months.

The Republic of Ireland international's impressive performances in the first-half of the season saw him linked with a move to promotion-chasers Sheffield United in the January window by Football League World, but he stayed put in West London and has continued to be a standout at the back for the R's.

QPR's biggest worry right now will be that Dunne is out of contract at the end of this season and could depart on a free transfer ahead of next term. Cifuentes' side are in danger of being embroiled in a late relegation battle as the campaign draws to a close, and he is likely to start to receive offers from higher-placed sides if his situation is not sorted out soon.

Don Goodman issues 'incredible' Jimmy Dunne verdict amid summer exit prediction

Dunne has been in the form of his life in W12, and will surely feel content at Loftus Road given that he has nailed down a spot in the starting eleven this season, with a start in all but one of their 38 games in the Championship so far.

It was not a shock that Sheffield United registered their interest in his services in January, because, as well as being able to play at both centre-back and right-back, Dunne has also registered five goals and three assists this term, and even netted against the Blades in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane in August.

The Irishman recently won his first cap for his country as a result of his impressive performances, and has now racked up over 150 appearances for the Hoops. He is now a real fan favourite at Loftus Road, and it would be a huge loss if he were to leave at the end of his contract in June.

Sky Sports co-commentator and pundit Don Goodman has been a keen admirer of Dunne and his standout showings at right-back so far this season, and he believes that he could depart Loftus Road in the summer if QPR do not show him their ambition to become a force in the Championship with money invested into the squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Goodman said: “What an incredible season Jimmy Dunne is having. Five goals in his 38 starts this season.

“He’s only scored six goals in 118 previous starts, so whatever it was that he did during the summer has proved really popular.

“With regards to a move away, obviously that will all depend on who is after him, what division, what opportunity.

“But it is really pleasing to see him having such a stellar season, given the personal heartbreak that he went through.

“It could be that Queens Park Rangers are ambitious and want to spend some money and invest in the summer, but certainly, if not, then Jimmy Dunne will have to weigh up the pros and cons of maybe staying or leaving.”

Dunne looks set to leave QPR - no contract talks look to have been held