David Prutton has praised CJ Egan-Riley for his role in Burnley’s incredibly strong defensive unit, after the centre-back saw his red card against West Brom overturned.

The Clarets were held to a 1-1 draw against the Baggies in the week, a result which leaves Scott Parker’s side two points away from Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.

Championship Table (as of 14/3/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 37 51 79 2 Sheffield United 37 24 77 3 Burnley 37 39 75 4 Sunderland 37 21 69

As well as dropping two points, it looked as though Tuesday night’s game had come at an extra cost, as Egan-Riley was shown a red card after an altercation with Will Lankshear as the referee blew the final whistle.

Burnley win CJ Egan-Riley appeal after post-match West Brom incident

It seems the referee judged that Egan-Riley had kicked out at the striker, but boss Scott Parker, who was also shown a red card in the aftermath, insisted it was just a trip.

So, Burnley were always going to appeal, and it was announced on Thursday that they had been successful, meaning Egan-Riley won’t serve a ban, and he will be available for the trip to Swansea City tomorrow.

And, speaking exclusively to FLW prior to news of Burnley winning the appeal, Sky Sports pundit Prutton admitted it was a ‘strange’ incident, as he talked up the 22-year-old for how reliable he has been this season.

“It was a strange one," Prutton said, prior to Egan-Riley's dismissal being rescinded.

West Brom and Tony Mowbray were the visitors, and Mowbray said he didn’t really see what happened, but there certainly was a kick out. Whether that was then mooted to be violent conduct, serious foul play, endangering the safety of your opponent, all these things that help quantify a red card.

“It was seemingly unsavoury coming at the end of the game, and it’s for a player that has been consistent and consistently available from a form and fitness point of view.

"He has been a massive part of how good that defence has been for Burnley this season, so it will be a blow, but they do have strength and experience in reserve.”

Scott Parker will be relieved to have CJ Egan-Riley available - he's key to Burnley's success

Most would agree with Prutton’s assessment that Burnley do have good backups, and it’s likely that Joe Worrall would play if Egan-Riley was suspended, so it wouldn’t have been a major issue.

Nevertheless, at this stage of the season, where every game is massive, Parker will want his best team out at every opportunity.

The ex-Man City man has formed a formidable partnership alongside Maxime Esteve at the heart of the Burnley defence, and whilst their defensive record is regularly spoken about, it really is remarkable to have conceded just 11 goals after 37 games.

That is the foundation for Burnley’s success, even if it is a real team effort to limit the opposition.

From Egan-Riley’s perspective, he will be delighted that he doesn’t have to miss any games, and the focus will now be on getting three points against the Swans.