Exclusive: Pundit delivers scathing Jordan Rhodes verdict after Huddersfield Town swoop for Sheffield Wednesday man

Huddersfield Town recruit, Jordan Rhodes, has been on the end of scathing criticism from Carlton Palmer given his lack of impact at Sheffield Wednesday.

Rhodes has just penned a three-year deal with Huddersfield and will officially return to the John Smith’s Stadium at the start of July, when his contract at Sheffield Wednesday has expired.

That will signal the end of a difficult spell in Rhodes’ career, with the 31-year-old never truly able to convince at Hillsborough following his £10m arrival back in 2017.

The Scot featured on 100 occasions in the Championship for Wednesday, but returned only 18 league goals and never managed to hit double figures in a campaign despite arriving with the task of delivering promotion.

Palmer was particularly critical of that goal return when he exclusively spoke to Football League World: “Somebody made a comment the other day about him being a nice lad and giving 100%. If you’re on the money he is on, I’d think would have thought that was a prerequisite.

“I’ve done some research on him, the last time he had a decent goal tally was 2015/16. He hasn’t scored more than seven goals (in a season) since then.”

It’s no secret that Rhodes’ career has declined since linking up with Wednesday, but there was signs of that happening before that when he was with Middlesbrough.

Prior to that, Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers had seen the best of the centre-forward, with the former really helping put him on the map in the EFL.

87 goals between 2009 and 2012 was an incredible record and has, no doubt, played a part in the club’s thinking with regard to recruiting him again.

For Palmer, the pressure of playing for Sheffield Wednesday given his price tag was an issue for Rhodes, and returning to Huddersfield should free him of that.

He continued: “He had a good goal tally previously at Huddersfield and he has scored a lot of goals in the Championship like at Blackburn.

“Sometimes players go to a club and there’s an expectation for them to deliver because they’ve gone for a big price tag and bring in a big salary. Some players just can’t do that.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go back and score a hatful of goals for Huddersfield. He’s gone back without a big price tag, they love him there and there’s no pressure.

“When you go to a big club and you’ve got the expectations on your shoulders and you go for a peak price tag, you’ve got to deliver. He’s not delivered more than seven goals in a season, it’s not acceptable.”

Wednesday were, of course, relegated into League One on the back of 2020/21, with Rhodes’ goal contribution not enough to keep Darren Moore’s side in the Championship against the odds.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, scraped to safety under Carlos Corberan despite a woeful run in 2021 that pulled them to the outskirts of trouble.