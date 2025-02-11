Preston North End are eyeing up a permanent return for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen this summer following previous successful loan stints at Deepdale, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The Lilywhites do not know which division they will be in for the 2025-26 season just yet, but planning has already been underway since January, with new contracts handed out to defensive trio Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom is likely going to need some fresh faces though to strengthen his squad, and a familiar figure in the form of Iversen is being targeted in-between the sticks.

Preston North End plotting Daniel Iversen reunion this summer

FLW has been told that Iversen is on North End's radar, having spent a season-and-a-half at the Lancashire outfit earlier in his career on loan from Leicester.

Alex Neil moved for the towering Dane on a temporary basis in January 2021 following an injury to first-choice stopper Declan Rudd, and it would be the start of a very successful period in Iversen's career.

PNE extended Iversen's loan into a full stint for 2021-22, and he rewarded the faith placed in him by putting in a series of performances that saw him awarded the Player of the Season award at the end of the campaign.

Daniel Iversen's Preston North End League Stats 2021-22 - As Per Fotmob Appearances 46 Clean Sheets 13 Goals Conceded 54 Shots Faced 181 Shots Saved 127 Save Percentage 69.6% Goals Prevented 2.50 Error Led To Goal 0 Accurate Long Balls 330 Pass Accuracy 52.3%

Now 27 years of age and two-and-a-half years on from his last North End outing, Iversen could now return to Lancashire, at a time where it looks as though Freddie Woodman's future is up in the air at Deepdale.

Woodman, who arrived as Iversen's replacement in 2022 from Newcastle United, is yet to sign a new deal, with FLW revealing in December that talks were underway regarding his future.

However, a report from The Sun in the latter stages of the January transfer window claimed that PNE were open to selling Woodman ahead of his contract expiring in the summer, indicating that he perhaps sees his future away from Heckingbottom's side.

Daniel Iversen's Leicester City career looks to be all-but over

Iversen arrived at Leicester as an 18-year-old in January 2016 from Danish outfit Esbjerg, but nine years on, he has never been able to cement himself within the Foxes' first-team squad.

Prior to his successful PNE spell, Iversen enjoyed loan stints with Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and Belgian club OH Leuven, with his Leicester first-team debut finally arriving in August 2022 in the EFL Cup against Stockport County.

Brendan Rodgers finally handed Iversen a Premier League start later on in 2022-23 prior to his sacking, and he remained in-between the sticks at the King Power Stadium for the remainder of that season, but Enzo Maresca did not fancy the 6ft 4in stopper in the following campaign, and he spent the second half of it with Stoke City on loan.

With a contract that expires at City this summer, Iversen's career at Leicester is seemingly over, and PNE are now looking to take advantage of that with a summer move on a free.