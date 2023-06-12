Preston North End want to sign Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark on loan, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Recent reports have revealed that the Championship club are closing in on the signing of Reds defender Calvin Ramsay on loan.

Ryan Lowe's style of play is said to have been key to helping Preston beat out the likes of Swansea City and Watford to the Scot.

Preston North End eye Bobby Clark from Liverpool

It seems the Ramsay loan may not be the only deal they strike with the Anfield outfit this summer.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that North End are interested in signing Clark on loan from Liverpool this summer.

Who is Bobby Clark?

The 18-year-old was handed his senior debut by Jurgen Klopp last season - coming off the bench in the 9-0 victory over Bournemouth in August and then starting the third round EFL Cup win against Derby County in November.

Clark, who swapped Newcastle United for the Reds in a £1.5 million deal in August 2021, caught the eye at Anfield after impressive performances with both the U18s and U21s.

The teenager scored 13 times and provided five assists for the U18s from the left flank in 2021/22 but the Liverpool coaches opted to utilise him in a central midfield role last season.

That goal and assist return is evidence of his quality in possession but he's no slouch defensively either, with Liverpool academy coach Barry Lewtas highlighting his "excellent" pressing ability.

Clark's talent has also been recognised at international level - having featured for England's U15, U16, and U18 sides.