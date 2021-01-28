Exclusive: Preston North End player attracting transfer interest from Middlesbrough

Preston North End defender Darnell Fisher is attracting interest from Middlesbrough and one other Championship club in the final days of the January transfer window, sources have told Football League World.

Fisher is out of contract at the end of the season at Deepdale and intermediaries have suggested that PNE are set to receive offers for the 26-year-old.

The former Celtic man spoke about his contract situation last month to LancsLive and he is yet to be offered a new one – and with six months left until it expires it doesn’t look as though North End want to keep him around.

And a source close to the club has told FootballLeagueWorld that Boro are one of the two sides who are interested in Fisher with just a few days left in the January window.

Neil Warnock is in the market for a new right-back following a setback picked-up by Anfernee Dijksteel, with the experienced manager saying he has his eye on ‘three or four’ players.

Fisher – who has been benched in the last two league outings in favour of midfielder Alan Browne – would fit that bill and he would likely not come with a significant transfer fee due to his contract situation.