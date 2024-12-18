Preston North End have entered discussions with Freddie Woodman over a new contract, Football League World understands.

Woodman has been the first-choice shot-stopper at Deepdale for the last three seasons after making the switch from Newcastle United in June 2022.

The 27-year-old has continued to man the sticks under Paul Heckingbottom, who took over the side at the start of the season after the exit of Ryan Lowe. Woodman has only missed one league match for Preston this season, which came as a result of his dismissal in a 0-0 draw at Stoke City last month.

The experienced goalkeeper is among a glut of senior first-team players soon to be out of contract, although the Lilywhites are already taking action in a bid to secure his future.

Football League World has learned that Preston are currently holding talks with Woodman over a new contract, with his present terms set to expire at the end of the season. Woodman signed a three-year deal to join from Newcastle two summers ago.

It's also understood that Preston are eager to retain the services of the former England youth international, who has been a key part of proceedings at Deepdale. Given Woodman's experience and relatively young age for a goalkeeper, you would imagine no shortage of suitors for his signature in the summer should his deal run down.

However, Preston are making inroads to ensure that's not the case.

Preston North End, Paul Heckingbottom must sort contract situations

It would be a boost if Preston can successfully strike fresh terms with Woodman, although they have a number of contracts to sort before the summer rolls around.

Woodman is one of 11 first-team players out of contract in the summer of 2025, with the likes of Jordan Storey, Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson and Robbie Brady also approaching the conclusion of their own deals.

Some supporters will argue a complete squad rebuild is what's needed to propel North End higher up the table in years to come, but Preston cannot afford to lose the bulk of their squad and Heckingbottom may be looking to enter more contract dicussions in the not-too-distant future.