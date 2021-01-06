Exclusive: Preston North End closing in on transfer deal for Leicester City player

Preston are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on loan from Leicester City after current number one Declan Rudd picked up an injury, a source close to the club has exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

The 36-year-old stopper is way down the pecking order with the Foxes, with Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward both available to boss Brendan Rodgers.

Therefore, the Premier League side are ready to sanction a temporary switch for the 36-year-old, with Jakupovic set to move to Deepdale to solve a problem for Alex Neil.

He will be competing with Connor Ripley to be the number one for North End whilst Rudd is out, with the Lilywhites set to play Wycombe in the FA Cup this weekend. Providing the deal goes through before Friday, that could be Jakupovic’s first involvement with the club.

Even though the Swiss international has barely featured since signing for the Foxes in 2017, he had impressed for Hull City in the top two divisions prior to that.