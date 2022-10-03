Exclusive: Pressure growing on Steve Bruce at West Brom

Pressure is growing on Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Albion were beaten 3-2 by Swansea City at The Hawthorns on Saturday to leave them 21st in the Championship with 10 points and just one win from their first 11 games of the 2022/23 campaign.

Parts of the home crowd turned on Bruce during this weekend’s defeat, aiming ‘sacked in the morning’ chants at the home dugout, and the experienced coach’s days could be numbered if he is unable to turn things around.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW this morning that pressure is definitely growing on Bruce at Albion.

The 61-year-old insisted after the defeat to the Swans that he believes he is the right person to turn things around for the Baggies but admitted he is not expecting any reassurance from the club chiefs.

He took charge back in February after the sacking of Valerien Ismael but was only able to lead Albion to a 10th placed finish and things have not improved despite a summer transfer window and full pre-season.

As part of the congested schedule over the next six weeks, Bruce’s side will be back in action on Wednesday evening as they take on Preston North End at Deepdale.