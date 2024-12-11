Stoke City’s Million Manhoef is on the radar of Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Potters completed a deal for the attacker from Vitesse Arnhem in February, with the club paying around £3.4m to sign Manhoef, and he scored four goals in 14 appearances in his first few months at the club.

The current campaign has been tough for all connected to Stoke, with Manhoef registering three goals and two assists in 19 outings, as Narcis Pelach’s side languish in the bottom half.

Million Manhoef's Stoke City Championship Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 14 4 1 2024/25 (as of 11/12/24) 19 3 2

Million Manhoef transfer latest

Despite their struggles, it appears Manhoef is catching the eye, as FLW has been told that clubs ‘in the bottom half’ of the Premier League have been sending scouts to watch the Dutch U21 international.

This isn’t the first time that Manhoef has been attracting interest from elsewhere, as it was claimed in the summer that Leeds United were monitoring the player.

However, Stoke slapped a £10m price tag on Manhoef, and the Whites would ultimately pursue other targets to strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad.

Stoke City must stand firm as Million Manhoef interest builds

Obviously, every player has a price, so there’s no point saying that Stoke can’t sell Manhoef no matter what in January. But, they must ensure that if he does depart, the club will make a significant profit.

Whilst Manhoef hasn’t been excellent this season, he is a player with enormous potential, and that’s why he will be on the radar of clubs in the top-flight.

He has real pace and power that makes him difficult to stop, and even though he can improve his numbers in the final third, he is still contributing to a team that is struggling in the Championship. So, prospective buyers would hope that he could flourish with a better side.

As well as that, you sometimes forget that he is only 22, so this is a player who has plenty of room to develop and improve, and, as outlined above, he does have the tools to be a major threat in the Premier League.

From Stoke’s perspective, this isn’t going to be something that overly worries them at the moment.

Manhoef is under contract at the bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2027, so they certainly won’t be forced to cash in during the January window.

Given their league position, the upcoming window is surely going to focus on trying to strengthen the squad where possible, so Pelach will be keen to keep hold of someone who is an important part of what he is trying to do.

Stoke are back in action this weekend when they host fellow strugglers Cardiff City, with Manhoef sure to start.