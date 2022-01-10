Exclusive: Premier League clubs considering Middlesbrough transfer swoop as £10m fee touted

Middlesbrough are set to field Premier League interest in Djed Spence in the coming summer and would expect a fee of around £10m for the right-back, Football League World understands.

Neil Warnock shipped Spence out on loan in the summer transfer window, with Nottingham Forest his destination.

Spence has since been a revelation for Forest under Steve Cooper, thriving as a wing-back.

The 21-year-old has made 18 appearances in the Championship and scored one goal, whilst he’s also impressed in the FA Cup third round, starring as Arsenal were dumped out of the competition at the hands of Forest.

Football League World understands that Middlesbrough are set to field enquires from Premier League clubs in the youngster, with the Teessiders said to be looking for a fee around the £10m mark for Spence’s service.

After progressing through the ranks at Boro, Spence has gone on to make 68 senior appearances for the club prior to his move to Nottingham.

Chris Wilder – Warnock’s successor at Boro – was keen on recalling the right-back this January. However, he’s ruled out that possibility, stating how Spence has made it clear that he wants to remain with Forest for the season.