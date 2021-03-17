Exclusive: Potential Watford reunion on the cards as 39-cap international weighs up options

Ashley Young is set to stall talks over a new contract at Inter Milan as he weighs up his options ahead of next season, with the 35-year-old considering a return to Watford, sources have confirmed to Football League World.

Young came through the ranks at Watford as a youngster, making 110 first-team appearances for the Hornets before joining Aston Villa in 2007.

After impressing at Villa Park, Young joined Manchester United in 2011 for a reported £17m, making 261 appearances for the Red Devils and lifting a Premier League title in 2012/13.

Young is now plying his trade in Italy having departed Old Trafford for Inter Milan in January of last season. The versatile wide-man has since featured 52 times for the club, making 19 Serie A appearances and five Champions League outings this term.

Young’s contract runs out at the end of the season, though, and sources have confirmed that the 39-time England international is set to consider his options elsewhere before committing his future.

Sources have also told Football League World that Young would consider a return to Vicarage Road, in a move which is likely to depend on Watford winning promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Xisco Munoz’s side sit second in the Championship table having won eight of their last nine games. They sit three points clear of third-placed Swansea City, who have played a game less.