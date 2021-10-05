Exclusive: Potential transfer relationship between Swansea City and Manchester City on the horizon

Manchester City are considering sending their young players on loan to Swansea City in the future after becoming admirers of the Welsh club’s philosophy, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Swansea achieved back-to-back Championship play-off finishes under Steve Cooper in the last two seasons, with Russell Martin now at the helm in South Wales.

The Swans currently sit 19th in the Championship having yielded 11 points from 11 games so far, as Martin continues to embed his philosophy at the Liberty Stadium – a philosophy which is based on keeping possession and playing out from the back.

The club previously benefited from Cooper’s links having worked in the England youth setup, bringing in the likes of Rhian Brewster, Marc Guehi, Freddie Woodman and Morgan Gibbs-White on loan during his two years in charge.

They could now benefit from additions from the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City considering sending their young players on loan to Swansea in the future.

Sources have exclusively told Football League World that the Premier League Champions are big admirers of Swansea’s style of play, and scouts have been monitoring them as they assess how their philosophy would suit City’s young players.

City could begin the process of loaning a player to the Liberty Stadium in January, with Martin undoubtedly looking to bolster his squad.

The Cityzens currently have Claudio Gomes and Ben Knight out on loan in the EFL with Barnsley and Crewe Alexandra respectively.