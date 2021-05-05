Exclusive: Portsmouth tipped for summer transfer shake-up

Portsmouth will need to shift on some defensive deadwood this summer, that is the view of David Norris who has spoken exclusively to Football League World.

The men from Fratton Park are in the driving seat when it comes to making the play-offs this season with them currently in sixth place and simply needing a win this weekend to ensure they are once again in the shootout for the final spot in the Championship.

Indeed, the Cowley brothers will be pretty pleased with that as we head into the final match of the year this weekend and Norris is expecting them to only further their playing style at the club once they’ve had the summer window and the chance to freshen up the squad.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, he predicted that there’d be a clearout at Fratton Park – particularly defensively:

“I think they’ve got some defensive deadwood there from the previous management from what I believe and the thing is they’ve got a different style of play so they’re going to have to bring in players that suit that way of playing.

“If you’ve been a bit more defensive-minded, trying to then play out right from the back isn’t going to suit certain players.

“So they’re going to have to be backed, they’re going to have to bring in some players that suit their way of play more than anything, as well as get rid of what was there previously.

“So it will be quite an important summer for them.”

Of course, whatever division they are based in next season will determine targets as well and fans will surely be excited about the prospect of being in the Championship potentially next year.

They need to seal a top six finish this weekend first and foremost, though, and Sunday will see one of them, Oxford United or Charlton Athletic get that final place.