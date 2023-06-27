Portsmouth are in advanced discussions with Gavin Whyte as they look to bring the winger in on a free transfer, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Who is Gavin Whyte?

The 27-year-old, who can play in different attacking role, but primarily features out wide, had been with Cardiff City, however it was announced that he would be leaving when his deal expires this summer.

So, Whyte is on the lookout for a new club, and he has been linked with a host of clubs over the past few weeks, including Pompey.

And, FLW can reveal that John Mousinho is now pushing to get the player to Fratton Park, with the club in talks with the player and his representatives over a deal.

The Pompey boss knows Whyte well, as he was a teammate of the 28-cap Northern Ireland man during his time as a player with Oxford United.

Whyte’s impressive form with the U’s saw him earn a move to Cardiff City for a seven-figure sum, but his time in the Welsh capital didn’t really go to plan, as he failed to truly establish himself as a regular, and he departs having scored just once for the Bluebirds.

Portsmouth summer transfer plans

This would be a great bit of business for Portsmouth if they can get it over the line, as Whyte is a proven performer at League One level. He has delivered for Oxford in the third tier previously, and, at 27 they are getting in someone who is about to enter his peak years, so there should be excitement about his potential arrival.

Crucially though, he is a player that Mousinho knows well, and the fact he is so keen to bring him on indicates he knows just how much he will help the team. That pace and direct style will make Pompey more dangerous in the final third, whilst the boss is also aware of the type of character that Whyte is, and he obviously feels he will be able to adapt and fit into the dressing room well.

This was always going to be a busy summer for Portsmouth, and a key one as Mousinho looks to make his own mark on the team ahead of his first full season in charge. The club isn’t in a position where they can splash the cash compared to some rivals, so it’s about identifying bargains, and Whyte would fit the bill.