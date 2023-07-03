Port Vale have agreed a deal with free agent Ethan Chislett after his AFC Wimbledon exit, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 51 appearances for the Dons last season but left the League Two club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Wimbledon confirmed in May that Chislett had been offered a new contract but he always looked likely to leave the South London outfit amid interest from multiple League One teams.

Port Vale win the race for Ethan Chislett

Bolton Wanderers, Portsmouth, and Wycombe Wanderers have all been linked with the attacker, though Pompey are said to have opted against moving for him, this summer but FLW understands that Port Vale have won the race for his signature.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW that the Valiants have agreed a deal to sign the free agent after his Wimbledon exit.

Who is Ethan Chislett?

The South African cut his teeth in non-league football and earned his move to the EFL on the back of a nine-goal season with Aldershot in the National League.

Chislett is a versatile player that's comfortable playing off both flanks, in attacking midfield and deeper central roles, which something that Johnny Jackson made the most of last season.

In 123 appearances with the Dons, he scored 16 times and provided eight assists - with the 2022/23 campaign the most impressive of his EFL career to date.