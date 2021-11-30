Exclusive: Plymouth, Portsmouth, Lincoln all eyeing January swoop for Ipswich Town player

A glut of Sky Bet League One sides including Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth are weighing up a January swoop for Ipswich Town forward James Norwood, Football League World understands.

The former Tranmere Rovers forward has fallen out of favour at Portman Road this season under manager Paul Cook, with the club proving very active in the summer window, adding to his area of the pitch.

Indeed, he is down on the pecking order in Suffolk and Paul Cook does not see him as a part of his plans moving forward with the Tractor Boys, meaning the striker is free to leave as early as the January transfer window.

Staying in Sky Bet League One could be the avenue he does down, though, with no less than four third tier sides currently showing an interest in his signature ahead of the winter market.

Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth, Lincoln City and Oxford United are all keen on him, Football League World understands and so a battle could be on to secure his services.

Norwood has played just 22 minutes in League One this season for Town, underlining his current standing under Cook, and it would surely be no shock to see him head for the exit at Ipswich in the near future.