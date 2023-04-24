Plymouth and Peterborough are both interested in signing Aberdeen centre-back Angus MacDonald on a free transfer this summer, Football League World has been told.

Who is Angus MacDonald?

The 30-year-old defender is well known to fans in English football having featured for the likes of Barnsley and Rotherham, among others, over the years.

However, he is currently north of the border with Aberdeen, after joining the Dons earlier this year following his departure from Swindon Town.

And, it’s fair to say it’s a move that has worked out well. In the ten games that MacDonald has played this year, he has been on the winning side in eight, with the side only suffering two defeats, one of which was away to Celtic.

The centre-back was influential once again on Sunday, as Barry Robson’s men made it seven wins on the bounce to strengthen their grip on third place with an impressive 2-0 success over Rangers, with MacDonald once again starring.

But, there are doubts about the future of the ex-Hull man, as he only agreed a short-term contract at Pittodrie, which is set to expire in the summer.

Therefore, the player will have a decision to make on where he wants to play next season in the summer, and FLW can reveal that MacDonald is likely to have a few offers on the table.

There is firm interest from League One leaders Plymouth, along with play-off hopefuls Peterborough United, as both are considering bringing the defender in. As well as that, some Championship clubs are monitoring MacDonald now that he has proven himself after a tough few years that included the defender winning his battle with cancer, and he’s had injury issues since.

MacDonald will be a smart signing for someone

With MacDonald set to be a free agent, he is a very attractive option for clubs ahead of the summer window, and it’s no surprise to see that interest in the centre-back is building.

He has proven himself over the years as a reliable, strong defender, and he has played a big part for Aberdeen and their resurgence. So, they will be looking to keep the player, and, if they can offer European football, which is looking increasingly likely, then the ideal of remaining in Scotland will appeal.

Ultimately though, MacDonald will need to decide what’s best for him and his career at this critical point in his career, and it will be interesting to see where he does end up.